Residents are being warned to “be on their guard” after a spate of jewellery thefts by ruthless burglars.

Police tape | Getty

Police fear further raids in the Winchester district following recent burglary reports. Three recent burglaries on Tuesday (January 21) are believed to be linked which have raised concerns.

The first was a burglary at an address on Mount Pleasant, Kings Worthy, between 8.45am and 3.15pm. A search was conducted of the property and jewellery stolen.

A burglary then took place at an address on Goring Field between 3pm and 7.30pm with the property searched and jewellery stolen.

Then there was a burglary at an address on Cundell Way, Kings Worthy, at around 7pm. The suspects were disturbed by a neighbour and made off in a vehicle toward Springvale Road.

Police said: “We have conducted a number of enquiries and are appealing for any witnesses. Were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anything suspicious? Do you have relevant CCTV or doorbell footage that could help?

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage who was travelling on the B3407 London Road, the A33, or Lovedon Lane towards the A333, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on the 21 January.”

Call police on 101 or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.