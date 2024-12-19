The deadline for a £20,000 reward for information in relation to the murder of a man in 1989 has been extended, as detectives continue to appeal for information.

Richard Haywood | Hampshire Police

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Western Major Crime team re-opened the investigation into the death of Richard Haywood, commonly known as Ricky, earlier this year.

Ricky was just 36-years-old when he was fatally shot in his flat above Ambiance Jewellers on Shirley Road, Southampton, on Monday 16 October 1989.

To date no one has been charged with the murder of Ricky, who was shot numerous times at close range.

A police statement said: “Since appealing to the public for information in connection with our enquiries in October of this year, detectives have been following up a number of calls and information provided to us over the past two months. As part of our ongoing enquiries, more than 75 people who may have information to assist us have so far been spoken to.

“In addition, the deadline for a £20,000 reward for information provided by the charity Crimestoppers, who are completely independent of the police, has now been extended.

“The reward is on offer to anyone who can provide information exclusively to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest, charge and conviction of anyone responsible for Ricky’s murder. Launched in October, the reward was originally due to expire on December 31st but is now available until March 25th 2025.”

Detective Inspector Elizabeth Brunt, who is leading the investigation, said: “Since we re-opened this investigation and appealed to the public for information we have had a very positive response, and I am extremely thankful to every person who has contacted us with information.

“This information has provided us with new and clear lines of enquiry which we are thoroughly looking into. As our work continues, I urge anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch. Even if it seems like a small piece of information, it can all help us to piece together the bigger picture.

“I do believe that someone knows why Ricky was killed and who was responsible. Whatever your allegiances, you would be doing the right thing by telling us what you know.

“As we celebrate Christmas this year, I would urge those people to think about Ricky’s family who have waited more than 35 years to find out why someone killed him. While Ricky’s mother died broken hearted, the rest of his family are still desperate to know the truth. We need to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get justice for them and for Ricky. Your help is needed and now is the time to communicate what you know, either directly, anonymously or through a third party - doing nothing is no longer an option.

“If you have information, however small, please speak up and tell Crimestoppers 100% anonymously. If you prefer not to talk to the police, you can tell Crimestoppers what you know, and they will pass the information on for you - it is not too late. Crimestoppers are independent of the police and won’t ask for any personal details, there’ll be no police contact or witness statements, and you won’t have to go to court. Nobody will know you contacted them.”

Beth Simpson, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “If you have some information about the murder of Mr Haywood, however small it may seem, please consider reporting it anonymously to Crimestoppers. We won’t ask your name and we cannot trace your call, device or location. What you know may be the missing piece of the puzzle so please speak up confident in the knowledge that no one will ever know that you did so.”

Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, can contact police on 101 quoting Operation Tango/44080416574 or visit: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

You can also provide your information 100% anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, at any time on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Only information submitted via Crimestoppers is eligible for the £20,000 reward they are offering. This reward offer will expire on 25 March 2025.