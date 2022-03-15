Surrey police officers are asking for information to help find 24-year-old Joshua Rutter from Thames Ditton, who is described as a white man, five foot six inches tall with blue/green eyes and blonde hair.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information on Joshua’s whereabouts which leads to his arrest and charge.

Police ask that anyone with information about where Joshua might be get in contact by calling 101 or webchat on the website at surrey.police.uk quoting PR/45220024386.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Rutter police appeal. Picture: Surrey police

If you do not wish to leave your name, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can be given 100 per cent anonymously at any time via freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Only information passed to Crimestoppers will qualify for a reward.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron