Reward offered for information leading to the arrest and charge of wanted man with links to Portsmouth
A MAN wanted in connection with an ongoing assault investigation has links to Portsmouth, say police as they appeal for the public’s help.
Surrey police officers are asking for information to help find 24-year-old Joshua Rutter from Thames Ditton, who is described as a white man, five foot six inches tall with blue/green eyes and blonde hair.
The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information on Joshua’s whereabouts which leads to his arrest and charge.
Police ask that anyone with information about where Joshua might be get in contact by calling 101 or webchat on the website at surrey.police.uk quoting PR/45220024386.
If you do not wish to leave your name, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Information can be given 100 per cent anonymously at any time via freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Only information passed to Crimestoppers will qualify for a reward.