Hampshire police received numerous reports of vehicles being accessed and door handles being tried across the borough.
Richard Featherstone, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with several counts of vehicle interference.
This includes one charge in Watersmeet, Fareham, dating back to April 12.
Another charge relates to a similar incident on the same road last Friday.
There are five further charges of vehicle interference dating to Monday.
This includes two counts in Wild Ridings, Fareham, and one count in Holmefield Avenue, Helsby Close, and Mill Road.
A Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.
‘The investigation into this series of incidents remains ongoing, and we encourage anyone else who has been affected, or has any information about car breaks across the borough, to contact us on 101 quoting 44220171753.’