Richard Featherstone, 31, charged on multiple counts of vehicle interference following series of thefts from vehicles in Fareham

A MAN has been charged following a spate of theft from vehicle reports in Fareham.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:08 am

Hampshire police received numerous reports of vehicles being accessed and door handles being tried across the borough.

Richard Featherstone, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with several counts of vehicle interference.

Read More

Read More
Finance boss Vicki Fortune of Waterlooville who embezzled £60,000 from her compa...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The vehicle interference charges related to alleged incidents between April 12, and May 2. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

This includes one charge in Watersmeet, Fareham, dating back to April 12.

Another charge relates to a similar incident on the same road last Friday.

There are five further charges of vehicle interference dating to Monday.

This includes two counts in Wild Ridings, Fareham, and one count in Holmefield Avenue, Helsby Close, and Mill Road.

SEE ALSO: Astoria nightclub owner says 'heart goes out' to woman allegedly raped at Portsmouth venue as 'quick' staff praised

A Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

‘The investigation into this series of incidents remains ongoing, and we encourage anyone else who has been affected, or has any information about car breaks across the borough, to contact us on 101 quoting 44220171753.’