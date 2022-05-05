Hampshire police received numerous reports of vehicles being accessed and door handles being tried across the borough.

Richard Featherstone, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with several counts of vehicle interference.

The vehicle interference charges related to alleged incidents between April 12, and May 2. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

This includes one charge in Watersmeet, Fareham, dating back to April 12.

Another charge relates to a similar incident on the same road last Friday.

There are five further charges of vehicle interference dating to Monday.

This includes two counts in Wild Ridings, Fareham, and one count in Holmefield Avenue, Helsby Close, and Mill Road.

A Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.