Rise in anti-social behaviour in Warren as children seen ‘dangerously’ climbing on roofs
PARENTS have been issued a warning as ‘concerned’ police report a rise in anti-social behaviour - specifically young people ‘dangerously’ climbing on roofs.
The increase has been seen largely in the Warren area of Leigh Park, according to Hampshire Constabulary.
Police are encouraging parents to check in with their children to find out what they are doing when they leave the house - and promise to ‘deal with [individuals] accordingly’ when they are spotted breaking the rules.
In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘Do you know what your children are getting up to when they leave the house?
‘We have had numerous reports of an increase of ASB specifically in the Warren area, with children climbing on roofs.
‘This is extremely dangerous and is a huge concern, especially in wet conditions.
‘We will be patrolling the area and will speak to those who are involved and deal with them accordingly.’