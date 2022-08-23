Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increase has been seen largely in the Warren area of Leigh Park, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

Police are encouraging parents to check in with their children to find out what they are doing when they leave the house - and promise to ‘deal with [individuals] accordingly’ when they are spotted breaking the rules.

Children climbing on rooftops on CCTV. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘Do you know what your children are getting up to when they leave the house?

‘We have had numerous reports of an increase of ASB specifically in the Warren area, with children climbing on roofs.

‘This is extremely dangerous and is a huge concern, especially in wet conditions.