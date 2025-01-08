Roads reopen around Southsea after major police presence and bomb disposal unit on the scene
Road closures were in place around the Elm Grove and St Andrew’s Road area, with a number of businesses sharing on social media that they have been asked by the police to close early, as well as eyewitnesses saying they saw a bomb disposal team on site.
Eyewitnesses have said some of the cordons are now beginning to be lifted - though others still remain in place.
They include the restaurant Huis which has said: “We have just been ordered to close by police this evening due to reports of explosives found in the area. Stay safe!”
Fistful of Dice has also said: “ The Police have asked us to close early due to an ongoing Incident on Elm Grove.”
Residents also contacted The News to say they were told to stay indoors.
The News has contacted Hampshire Police for more information but so far it has declined to comment.
More as we get it.
Ongoing incident in Southsea
More pictures from the scene
Roads may be reopening
We are getting reports that roads are reopening