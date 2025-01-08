Live

Roads reopen around Southsea after major police presence and bomb disposal unit on the scene

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 8th Jan 2025, 21:53 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 23:00 GMT
A number of roads which were closed in Southsea this evening (Wednesday, January 8) have now reopened after there is a major police presence in the area.

Road closures were in place around the Elm Grove and St Andrew’s Road area, with a number of businesses sharing on social media that they have been asked by the police to close early, as well as eyewitnesses saying they saw a bomb disposal team on site.

Eyewitnesses have said some of the cordons are now beginning to be lifted - though others still remain in place.

Contributed/Poppy Hollis

They include the restaurant Huis which has said: “We have just been ordered to close by police this evening due to reports of explosives found in the area. Stay safe!”

Fistful of Dice has also said: “ The Police have asked us to close early due to an ongoing Incident on Elm Grove.”

Residents also contacted The News to say they were told to stay indoors.

The News has contacted Hampshire Police for more information but so far it has declined to comment.

More as we get it.

Ongoing incident in Southsea

Key Events

  • Businesses asked to close early
  • Reports of bomb disposal units on the scene
  • Roads were closed but are now reopening
23:00 GMT

More pictures from the scene

The scene of the road closures in Elm GroveThe scene of the road closures in Elm Grove
The scene of the road closures in Elm Grove | Jeremy Spillett
Elm Grove road closuresElm Grove road closures
Elm Grove road closures | Jeremy Spillett
22:48 GMT

Roads may be reopening

We are getting reports that roads are reopening

22:28 GMTUpdated 22:50 GMT

Image from the scene

Contributed
From the scene of the closures in Elm GroveFrom the scene of the closures in Elm Grove
From the scene of the closures in Elm Grove | Contributed/Kevin McGann
22:08 GMT

Large police presence

22:07 GMT

Images from the scene

