A number of roads which were closed in Southsea this evening (Wednesday, January 8) have now reopened after there is a major police presence in the area.

Road closures were in place around the Elm Grove and St Andrew’s Road area, with a number of businesses sharing on social media that they have been asked by the police to close early, as well as eyewitnesses saying they saw a bomb disposal team on site.

Eyewitnesses have said some of the cordons are now beginning to be lifted - though others still remain in place.

They include the restaurant Huis which has said: “We have just been ordered to close by police this evening due to reports of explosives found in the area. Stay safe!”

Fistful of Dice has also said: “ The Police have asked us to close early due to an ongoing Incident on Elm Grove.”

Residents also contacted The News to say they were told to stay indoors.

The News has contacted Hampshire Police for more information but so far it has declined to comment.