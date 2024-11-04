Halloween robber brandishing gun leaves empty handed in bid for cigarettes and cash
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after the incident between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday.
Police said a man entered Coleman’s Confectioners on Commercial Road, Southampton, and threatened staff with “what appeared to be a small handgun or imitation firearm in an attempt to steal some cigarettes and cash”. However, a force spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen.”
The spokesperson added: “We have now arrested a 20-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody at the current time.
“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal for information and those who phoned in with information. If you have information regarding this incident and haven’t yet spoken to us please call us on 101 quoting reference 44240474974.”