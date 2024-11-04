Halloween robber brandishing gun leaves empty handed in bid for cigarettes and cash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:36 BST
A man brandishing a gun has been arrested after a botched Halloween cigarette and cash robbery from a shop where the assailant left empty handed.

Most Popular
Police tapeplaceholder image
Police tape

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after the incident between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday.

Police said a man entered Coleman’s Confectioners on Commercial Road, Southampton, and threatened staff with “what appeared to be a small handgun or imitation firearm in an attempt to steal some cigarettes and cash”. However, a force spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We have now arrested a 20-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody at the current time.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal for information and those who phoned in with information. If you have information regarding this incident and haven’t yet spoken to us please call us on 101 quoting reference 44240474974.”

Related topics:Southampton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice