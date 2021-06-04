Police were called to the scene of the robbery at the One Stop store in Copnor Road at 8.41am today.

A man had entered the shop, threatened staff, and snatched the till – before realising that the door at the front of the premises had locked, leaving him potentially trapped inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have attended a robbery at the One Stop store in Copnor Road this morning. Picture: Richard Lemmer

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man entered the store and made threats to staff before stealing the till. He then smashed through the window to leave the store as the door had locked, causing damage to the window.

‘Officers will be in the area conducting enquiries.’

The remains of the broken window have been removed from the top of the door at the store’s entrance, and police tape has been placed around the entrance.

Police are expected to release further details as part of an appeal for witnesses.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron