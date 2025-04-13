Robber in bright raincoat threatens to lob concrete at shop staff before stealing £300 and getting chased

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 14:58 BST
A robber in a bright blue raincoat threatened to lob a lump of concrete at shop staff before making off with £300 and then being chased by members of the public down the road.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Ballymoney. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Ballymoney. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
A man wearing dark jogging bottoms and a raincoat with the hood up deployed the usual method to assist his robbery of Welcome Stores on Fair Oak Road, Fair Oak, on Saturday at 8.45pm.

Police said the white male with a slim build, who was about 5ft 8in tall, raided the till after making the bizarre threat. “A man entered Welcome Stores and threatened staff with a lump of concrete,” the force said.

“He stole approximately £300 from the till and then left. Two members of the public tried to intervene and chased the suspect.

“We would like to speak to anyone who can identify this man, or the two members of the public who tried to help. Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dash cam footage should call 101 quoting reference 44250160549.”

Related topics:Police
