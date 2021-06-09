Robbers armed with a knife hold-up Portchester garage in terrifying attack

The incident took place at Portchester’s BP Garage, in West Street, between 10.30pm and 10.40pm last night.

Two men barged into the store and launched their assault.

One of the masked thugs, armed with a knife, threatened a member of staff and demanded cash.

A suspected robber pictured with his face mask hanging below his nose and covering his chin. Photo: Hampshire police

Meanwhile, the other attacker reportedly stood by the front entrance of the shop blocking anyone from entering.

Money and tobacco was handed over before the robbers left the area on foot, heading towards The Crossways, police said.

Police have since linked the robbery to a shoplifting incident at the same garage the night before, in which three men stole a large quantity of meat.

Now detectives have released CCTV images of the suspects involved in the both incidents.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to identify the men pictured as they may have information to assist our enquiries. The quality of images varies, but we know someone will know who these men are.

‘Do you know them? Has anyone tried to offer you cigarettes/tobacco or meat for sale in suspicious circumstances?’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210224372.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

