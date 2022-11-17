Royal Navy commander is cleared of racially abusing dockyard worker after road rage bust-up

Commander Robert Satterly, left, was cleared by magistrates of racially abusing Shane Newton during a road-rage incident Picture: Solent News and Pictures

Commander Robert Satterly left Shane Newton 'in a fog of emotion' during a heated roadside argument on his daily commute.

The dock worker told a court the experienced navy officer had insulted him while threatening to report him to the authorities.

But Cdr Satterly insisted he had simply said 'black car', referring to Mr Newton's Mercedes.

And after a trial, magistrates took just 20 minutes to find the 47-year-old not guilty - saying they ‘can't be sure exactly what words were used on that day’.

Cdr Satterly has served in the Royal Navy for 23 years and been deployed all around the world, including West Africa, the Far East and Iraq. He is stationed at HMS Excellent.

He appeared before Portsmouth magistrates where he denied one count of racially aggravated harassment.

The court heard that on January 11 this year he took his daughter to school and then cycled to work, arriving at 7.45am.

At the same time, civilian Mr Newton arrived at the main entrance to the base. Both men were waiting at traffic lights at right angles to each other at the junction when the incident that sparked the row took place.

The court heard that as the traffic lights on his road turned green, Mr Newton drove forward but was forced to stop in the middle of the junction due to another vehicle.

By the time he was able to move again, Cdr Satterly's lights had turned green and as he cycled forward the two men almost collided.

Prosecuting, Laura Jenkings-Rees said: ‘At around 7.45am Mr Newton proceeded to the Trafalgar gate at Princess Royal Way driving his Mercedes Benz vehicle.

‘He gets caught between a set of traffic lights and a cyclist - [Mr Satterly] - moves in front and turns around to remonstrate.

‘There's an argument between the two men and Mr Newton will say he used swear words but there comes a moment in time when [Mr Satterly] utters the words.

‘The Crown say this caused harassment alarm and distress and by use of the word 'black', it is of a racist nature."

The court heard from Mr Newton, who said he found it 'offensive' to suggest he had confused the use of the word 'black' as referencing his skin and not his car - like Cdr Satterly claimed.

Mr Newton has worked in the dockyards since 2008 and told the court he was '100 per cent positive' of the phrase.

The court heard Mr Newton had gone through the green light and ‘coasted forward’ at three or four miles per hour, having 'not put my foot on accelerator'.

Mr Newton said: "[Cdr Satterly] signalled with his right middle finger and shouted something along the lines of 'you idiot'.

‘I came to a stop and reciprocated.’

Mr Newton told the court 'foul and stupid' language was exchanged between the two in a 'back and forth' manner.

He also said 'in retaliation' he had intended to get out of his car but his seatbelt had prevented him doing so.

‘He said he had my registration plate and mentioned the naval base commander - I said I didn't care who he knew,’ Mr Newton continued.

Mr Newton told the court he then undid his seatbelt and 'pushed' Cdr Satterly's bicycle with his foot, 'in frustration about being racially abused in 2022'.

‘I was in a a daze, or a fog, in terms of emotions,’ he continued.

‘Unfortunately it's not the first time I have been called it. It was regrettable I wasn't able to to ignore it this time.

‘I feel frustration, anger and sadness.’

When it was suggested to Mr Newton he had misheard Cdr Satterly, he said: ‘In no context was the colour of my car mentioned.

‘I find it quite offensive to be suggested I don't understand.’

Cdr Satterly admitted to the court he had said he knew the naval base commander but had 'absolutely not' used racial insults.

He said: ‘I did say I know the naval base commander - don't ask me why, I was stressed. I meant it that “I do know how to report this and I'm going to report you”.

‘I said "I see you, black car... [car registration], I'm going to report you”.

‘[Mr Newton] saw red.

‘I have never been quite so threatened in my life - he's a big guy. I stood there stunned.’

When asked why he had confronted Mr Newton, Cdr Satterly said: "I'm a vulnerable road user in nothing more than tights and a high-vis jacket.

‘Shall I let every transgression pass? He wanted to be abusive, intimidating and violent.’

Cdr Satterly also insisted the hand gesture he had made to Mr Newton had been a 'flat palm' halt signal, and not the middle finger Mr Newton claimed.

He added: "I kept trying to point out he was in the wrong and had been being dangerous.

‘I wanted to tell him he had done something really, really dangerous.

‘Everything I did was in response to his verbal abuse.

‘I was angry and upset he endangered my life and verbally assaulted me.

‘I wanted him to understand he nearly killed me.

‘I did not call that man anything racial.’

A bench of magistrates deliberated for just 20 minutes before delivering a verdict of not guilty.

Magistrates agreed that an altercation took place and 'questionable language was used'.