Veteran's medals disappeared or 'may have been stolen' on Remembrance Sunday as police search for honours
POLICE are searching for a veteran’s medals that went missing or might have been stolen.
The honours disappeared on Remembrance Sunday, with the owner only noticing the five honours had disappeared the following day. They left Newport Social Club, on the Isle of Wight, at 9.30pm.
The owner then went to McDonalds, the nearby bus station and towards the County Showground on Newport Road. They also found their watch had gone missing the next day.
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It’s possible the medals were lost anywhere in the Newport area between the bus station and the County Showground, and between the hours of 9.30pm and 1.30am. However, they may have been stolen.
‘What we are asking of the public is that if anyone has come across these medals, or perhaps been offered sale of these medals in suspicious circumstances, to please get in touch. The five medals that are missing are two Queen Jubilee medals, a Gulf war campaign medal with service number 24794852, a Saudi Arabia medal and a Q8 medal.
‘The owner also reported a watch missing, described as a silver Citizen Eco Drive, with a black watch face. The watch strap closes at the wrist with a clasp. Anyone with information about the missing items is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220462528. You can also submit information to us online.’