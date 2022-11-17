The honours disappeared on Remembrance Sunday, with the owner only noticing the five honours had disappeared the following day. They left Newport Social Club, on the Isle of Wight, at 9.30pm.

The owner then went to McDonalds, the nearby bus station and towards the County Showground on Newport Road. They also found their watch had gone missing the next day.

Police are searching for a group of medals that went missing on Remembrance Sunday. They are two Queen Jubilee medals, a Gulf war campaign medal with service number 24794852, a Saudi Arabia medal and a Q8 medal. Picture: Hampshire police.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It’s possible the medals were lost anywhere in the Newport area between the bus station and the County Showground, and between the hours of 9.30pm and 1.30am. However, they may have been stolen.

‘What we are asking of the public is that if anyone has come across these medals, or perhaps been offered sale of these medals in suspicious circumstances, to please get in touch. The five medals that are missing are two Queen Jubilee medals, a Gulf war campaign medal with service number 24794852, a Saudi Arabia medal and a Q8 medal.