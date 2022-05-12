Narcotics amounting to 90kg was captured by HMS Montrose, their fourth blow to drug traffickers in the Middle East in as many months.

In a nine-hour operation the ship’s boarding team of Royal Marines and sailors secured the suspect vessel, where sailors scoured the craft from bow to stern.

The frigate pounced on a dhow while conducting a sweep of the Gulf of Oman with an international task force dedicated to stopping criminal and terrorist activity.

5 MAY 2022 Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose has interdicted a stateless dhow whilst on patrol in support of Combined Task Force 150 in the Middle East. The Duke-class Type 23 frigate seized 90kg of heroin with an estimated UK street value of £1.8m. CTF 150 is one of four task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces, a coalition of 34 nations headquartered in Bahrain committed to maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Photographer: Lt Cdr Jones

They discovered numerous sacks hidden aboard which tests showed contained heroin.

The seizure is worth £1.8m on the streets of the UK.

It brings Montrose’s haul since mid-January to £97m of illegal narcotics – heroin, cannabis and methamphetamines.

It means more than 18 tonnes of drugs have been kept off the streets of the UK – or other countries – since she began operating in the Middle East in January 2019.

James Heappey, minister for the Armed Forces said: ‘The world-leading Royal Navy is demonstrating its value, in this case denying criminals a source of income and keeping drugs off our streets.

‘Our sailors are operating side by side with allies and friends, upholding the international rules-based system and promoting global security.’

Lieutenant Chris Bonnick, the Royal Marine in charge of HMS Montrose’s commando detachment – normally based at Bickleigh, near Plymouth, said the ship was delighted with its latest success.

He added: ‘At 42 Commando we train for this type of work constantly and it is fantastic to see that training deliver operational success.’

Montrose was working with the Pakistani-led Combined Task Force 150 – one of four naval groups spread across more than three million square of ocean from the Red Sea to the western seaboard of the Indian sub-continent dedicated to keeping sea lanes open and strangling illegal activity on the high seas.

Montrose’s Commanding Officer Commander Paul Irving said: ‘I am very proud of my ship’s company for their efforts in disrupting the global drugs trade and preventing this illicit activity at sea,” said Montrose’s Commanding Officer Commander Paul Irving.