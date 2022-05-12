Troi Thompson, of Whitnell Way in London, appeared at Winchester Crown Court this morning (May 12) having been found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

This result follows a detailed and thorough investigation by Hampshire police, which revealed that 28-year-old Thompson had been involved in operating a drug line in Portsmouth known as Adam & Sticky.

Troi Thompson, 28, from London, was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth.

PC Peter Kurton, who led the investigation, said: ‘Investigations involving drug networks and county lines drug dealing can be incredibly complex and often involve extensive amounts of analysis and proactive policing work.

‘I would like to thank all the officers who worked tirelessly to bring Thompson before the courts and have ensured that he will now spend time in prison for his crimes.

‘Thompson was known to use violence and exploitation in order to manipulate vulnerable drug users and young people to run drugs for his network. This sentence is a positive result for the city and we are pleased that this activity has now been disrupted. We will continue to keep up the pressure on those known locally to us to be dealing drugs.’

The court heard how Thompson was first arrested in Portsmouth in 2016 as part of an investigation into the Adam & Sticky line.

He was found to be in possession of almost £2,000 in cash, a number of mobile phones and class A drugs.

Following extensive mobile phone analysis, drugs analysis and intelligence gathering, Thompson was charged in 2019 with two counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug in Portsmouth between March 2016 and June 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences but in April 2022 was found guilty by a jury on both counts.

If you have any concerns that someone is involved in county lines drug dealing you can report suspicions to local police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.