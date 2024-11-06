A man is due in court after a Sainsbury’s worker was left with head injuries after challenging a shoplifter.

Police

Police were called at 7.40am after a man entered the Sainsbury’s store on Portswood Road, Southampton, and attempted to steal various drinks. “When challenged, he became verbally abusive and assaulted a member of staff. The staff member, who is in his 20s, sustained minor injuries to his head,” a force spokesperson said.

Jobie Cross, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft, common assault, racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words/writing and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 6 November).