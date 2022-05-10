Sammy Philpott, 36, allegedly lashed out with a knife and stabbed two men during a fight in the Red Lion pub car park in Cosham on October 25, jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

One of those injured was 27-year-old Stanlie Hopkins, of Portsmouth, who plays for Moneyfields FC as a defender.

He received wounds to his chest and abdomen and needed treatment at Southampton General Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Lion in Cosham Picture: Tom Cotterill

Philpott, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, was also accused of stabbing Daniel Forster during the incident around 5.30pm, who suffered three wounds to his back before he was discharged from Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The court heard the fight erupted after a wake attended by a ‘large number of family and friends’ earlier in the afternoon at North Portsmouth Conservative Club before some people went to the Red Lion later on.

Prosecutor Helen Easterbrook said: ‘At some point in the afternoon people went out into the car park before a blue car comes in driven by Mr Philpott.

‘A fight then breaks out between Mr Hopkins and the defendant.

‘It is the Crown’s case that as Mr Philpott gets out of the car he has a hammer in his hand which is why Mr Hopkins reacts the way he does.

‘It is the Crown’s case the overarm swing is indicative of him having a hammer in his hand and he was swinging at Mr Hopkins.’

Mr Forster then entered the scene as Philpott was said to have returned to his car.

‘He picked up a knife in the car and during the fight he wounded Mr Hopkins and Mr Forster.’

The prosecutor added: ‘(Philpott) closed the door and then drove off.’

Ms Easterbrook, addressing whether the force could have amounted to self-defence, said: ‘It went far beyond anything reasonable.’

Philpott denies two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of unlawful wounding and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

A 40-year-old man from Chichester was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident before being released on conditional police bail.