Schoolboy, 14, in ‘serious’ condition in hospital after attack near Portsmouth retail park

A 14-YEAR-OLD schoolboy has been taken to hospital after he was attacked near a Portsmouth retail park.

The teenager from Portsmouth is in a ‘serious but stable’ condition after he was assaulted in Moneyfield Avenue, Copnor, at about 7.45pm yesterday.

A police cordon is in place at Moneyfield Avenue in Portsmouth. Witnesses said officers arrived at around 5am. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said it is not believed a weapon was used in the attack, close to Ocean Retail park.

Police remain at the scene of the attack today and have cordoned off a stretch of Moneyfield Avenue.

An employee at the nearby Pets at Home store was ordered by police to steer clear of the route when she arrived for work at 5am this morning.

Dozens of children walking to school were also stopped from entering the road earlier this morning.

Anyone with information on the attack should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference 44190086029.