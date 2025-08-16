Search continues for missing Portsmouth man following fatal boat crash - police appeal for information
The incident happened near Tipner on Thursday, August 14 at 7.20pm, with a man in his 60s from Emsworth pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in his 60s from Portsmouth has been missing since the collision which involved a rigid hulled inflatable boat.
Police are still trying to establish the circumstances of what happened and are asking for help from the public with a dedicated portal set up for information to be submitted.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation to establish what has happened.
“We are asking the public to be vigilant and for anyone with vessels or other premises on or near the water to make checks of their property. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation. Any information you have could be relevant, no matter how insignificant it may appear to be.”
The police have advised that they can be contacted in the following ways:
- calling 101, quoting 44250367542;
- online on https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- using the dedicated portal for this investigation Public Portal
The Emsworth man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers who are also on hand for the family of the missing Portsmouth man.
A third man involved in the incident, a man in his 50s from West Sussex, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.