Search for missing Bognor and Worthing teenage girls who are 'likely' using public transport

A SEARCH has been launched to find a pair of missing teenagers.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 9:27 am

Ella McGarry and Kayleigh Wheeler have gone missing from the Bognor and Worthing areas respectively.

The pair are believed to have travelled to London – possibly the Tottenham area – or Essex.

Ella, 15, is 5’7” tall and slim, with shoulder-length mousey brown hair.

Ella McGarry (left) and Kayleigh Wheeler are missing. Picture: Sussex Police

She was last seen wearing branded ‘Pretty Little Thing’ clothing including a white cropped puffa coat, pink jogging bottoms and a pink bodysuit, with white ankle socks, black furry Ugg Sliders and a shoulder bag.

Kayleigh, 16, is 5’2” and slim, with medium length dark brown hair often up in a bun and a septum piercing.

She was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a light grey sweatshirt, black hightops with a red trim and carrying a small black shoulder bag.

They are likely to be using public transport, particularly trains.

If you see them, please contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1246 of 20/05.