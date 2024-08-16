Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second male has been arrested after disorder on the M275 in Portsmouth last week brought traffic to a standstill.

The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

Anti-immigration protesters blocked the motorway near Portsmouth International Port and the immigration centre on Wednesday evening of last week.

Police then released five images of people they were hunting as part of the disturbances. Now the force has said a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour following the incident. He remains in custody.

It follows 10 arrests made across the county following demonstrations between anti-immigration and counter protesters on Wednesday that boiled over. A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway on the M275. He has since been released without charge.