Section of a busy Havant road cordoned off following collision between a car and cyclist
A SECTION of a Havant road has been closed and multiple police cars have been seen arriving in the area following a collision between a car and a cyclist.
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:50 pm
Witnesses told The News that part of Petersfield Road, near a Havant and South Downs College campus, was cordoned off at around 2.30pm today.
They said five police cars were in attendance.
Read More
Read MoreFareham residents left 'scared' by shocking rape on town centre footbridge this ...
From Petersfield Road cars have been directed to Stockheath Road.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 2.16pm today, Sunday, 20 March. to a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Petersfield Road in Havant.
‘The ambulance service were also called.’
The News has contacted the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.
More to follow.