Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of the collision yesterday afternoon. A car and a van crashed into each other in Kilmeston Road, near Kilmeston and West Meon, at 5.30pm.

The News understands that fire crews stabilised the vehicles, made the scene safe, and assisted one person who was trapped – with them being given immidiate emergency care.

They were passed on to paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas).

The crash happened in Kilmeston Road. Picture: Google Street View.