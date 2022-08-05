Kornel Marcinek, 25, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the controlled substance limit, and while being uninsured.

He was sentenced yesterday to 21 months in prison and has been disqualified from driving for two years and 10 months.

On July 23, officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Joe Burton, 33, from Southampton, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but passed away the following day.

Following the sentencing PC Lucy Hawkins, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: ‘When Marcinek got into his vehicle that evening, knowing he was under the influence of drugs, he had absolutely no regard for the danger he posed to other road users.

‘His selfish and thoughtless actions meant the life of a popular, happy and well respected man was cut short. Joe’s family and friends will now have to live with the catastrophic consequences of this incident for the rest of their lives.