Police have criticised a selfish lane-hogging driver who refused to move over while driving on an empty M27 despite being ordered to by police.

Hampshire roads police have highlighted the case of a driver travelling eastbound on the M27 near junction 9 at Park Gate who was sitting in lane four - despite all three other lanes next to them being empty.

Officers ordered to driver to get into the correct lane by flashing their lights and using educational messaging boards, but the selfish motorist ignored them and failed to move over until after junction 11 when they were approaching Portsmouth - around six miles later.

Lane hogging driver on the M27 | Hampshire Police

Police said: “This driver felt sitting in lane four from J9 was the best option despite clear lanes one to three. A couple of headlight flashes he failed to take notice before using our message board to advise using the correct lane and rear lights, he still decided not to adhere to the 'keep left unless overtaking' but then moved into lane two causing inconvenience to other road users.”

Lane hogging is when a driver stays in a lane other than the left lane when there is no good reason to do so and is considered careless driving.

Hampshire Police has said the driver was stopped and has been reported for not driving with due care and attention.