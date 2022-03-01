On February 28, captain Kevin Clark tweeted in response to an initial tweet by @DanLondon666 that said 'Who and what is India Willoughby', to which Kevin added 'A man'.

Kevin's comment was blasted by the Good Morning Britain guest star who tweeted her response to Gosport Ferry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

India Willoughby tweeted Gosport Ferry over the incident.

She said: 'Hi @GosportFerry – one of your ferry captains @kevclark19 is being transphobic. Not a good look for your LGBT customers, families and friends. Or for that matter the schools you work with, such as @Leeslandschools or LGBT supporters @GosportBFC – who you sponsor. FAO @dailyecho'.

Gosport Ferry has said it is investigating the situation.

But the comments on social media have already sparked a backlash on Twitter, with users venting their anger.

@simonjedge said: ‘I assumed the @GosportFerry drama had something to do with customer service and India Willoughby had taken offence while travelling as a passenger. Actually no, it's just a random attack because IW's target made his job identifiable in his Twitter bio. His views are his business.'

A screenshot of the exchange over Twitter

Gosport Ferry has responded to India's tweet, stating they are dealing with the matter.

The service tweeted: ‘Thank you @IndiaWilloughby for bringing this tweet to our attention. We are dealing with this matter and the individual as a priority. This certainly falls short of our Company values & beliefs & we apologise unreservedly.’

Clive Lane, general manager of the Gosport Ferry told The News: 'We are aware of the tweet and we are investigating it. There is an internal investigation going on currently and we have commented on this matter on our Twitter page. We have since been thanked by India Willoughby for looking into it.

'If we need diversity training following the investigation then that is what we will do.

'The captain is still working and the investigation is underway at the moment.'

Since the Twitter exchange, India has made her account private.

The News has approached Mr Clark for comment.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron