The police are now asking for anyone who may have seen the attack to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 11.56am on Friday, May 3 to a report of a serious assault on Fratton Way - in the Tesco car park, near to Waves Hand Car Wash. It’s reported that four men were involved in the assault which left the victim with a suspected fractured cheekbone.

“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have arrested five men in connection with the incident. Four of the men, who were arrested yesterday, have been released on unconditional police bail, pending further enquiries. The fifth man, arrested this morning (Saturday May 4), remains in police custody.