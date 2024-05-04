Serious assault in Tesco car park in Milton see's five people arrested as police call for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man in his 40s is believed to have suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone after being assaulted on Friday, May 3 in the Tesco car park on Fratton Way, Milton. The incident occurred around 11.56am and is believed to have involved four men. Five people have been arrested with one in police custody and four released on unconditional bail.
The police are now asking for anyone who may have seen the attack to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 11.56am on Friday, May 3 to a report of a serious assault on Fratton Way - in the Tesco car park, near to Waves Hand Car Wash. It’s reported that four men were involved in the assault which left the victim with a suspected fractured cheekbone.
“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have arrested five men in connection with the incident. Four of the men, who were arrested yesterday, have been released on unconditional police bail, pending further enquiries. The fifth man, arrested this morning (Saturday May 4), remains in police custody.
“Officers continue to investigate the incident and would like to hear from potential witnesses. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Do you have any CCTV images, doorbell or dash cam footage that could assist our officers?”
The police are asking for anyone with information to to call 101, quoting incident number 44240185053. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their website.