Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for anyone who knows the pictured people to come forward as they may be able to help with an investigation into an assault of a woman in her 40s at The Farmhouse pub in Burrfields Road.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to the three people pictured in these CCTV images, who were in the area at the time and may have information that could help with our enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More M3 closure: Police appeal after alleged drunk driver seen speeding and undertaking prior to crash

The people in the CCTV images have been describes as follows:

Woman 1:

White

Aged 40-50

Slim build

Brown hair

Man 1:

White

Aged in his 40s

Average build

Brown hair

Read More Portsmouth News newsletters - sign up for FREE to get email updates straight to your inbox

Man 2:

White

Aged in his 30s

Average build

Brown hair