Woman assaulted at The Farmhouse pub in Portsmouth with police launching CCTV image appeal

A woman has been assaulted outside a Portsmouth pub with police releasing the images of three people they would like to speak to.
By Joe Williams
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:30 BST
The woman, in her 40s, was assaulted outside The Farmhouse pub on Burrfields Road on Friday, April 19, between 11pm and 11.30pm. The Police would like to speak to three people that were in the area at the time to help with their investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to the three people pictured in these CCTV images, who were in the area at the time and may have information that could help with our enquiries.”

The people in the CCTV images have been describes as follows:

Woman 1:

  • White
  • Aged 40-50
  • Slim build
  • Brown hair

Man 1:

  • White
  • Aged in his 40s
  • Average build
  • Brown hair

Man 2:

  • White
  • Aged in his 30s
  • Average build
  • Brown hair

The police spokesperson added: “If you recognise any of the people pictured, or have any information that could help with our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44240164958, or report online via our website. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

