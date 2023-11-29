Liam Porter, 40, of Hampshire police, has been charged following an incident in Clanfield on January 18. Porter is accused of “intentionally” touching the alleged victim without consent, Isleworth Crown Court previously heard.

The offence is alleged to have occurred while the officer was on duty. He pleaded not guilty to the charge during a previous hearing. Porter, from Lymington, who is suspended from duty, was granted conditional bail and will stand trial on December 4.