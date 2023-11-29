News you can trust since 1877
Serving Hampshire police officer set for trial after denying sexually assaulting woman in Clanfield while on duty

A serving police officer is set to go on trial after denying sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Liam Porter, 40, of Hampshire police, has been charged following an incident in Clanfield on January 18. Porter is accused of “intentionally” touching the alleged victim without consent, Isleworth Crown Court previously heard.

The offence is alleged to have occurred while the officer was on duty. He pleaded not guilty to the charge during a previous hearing. Porter, from Lymington, who is suspended from duty, was granted conditional bail and will stand trial on December 4.