Six gang members who conspired to supply Class A drugs into Andover have been now been locked away.

READ NOW: Skinny man hunted for exposure to girl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Ellis, 21 of New Street, Andover and Dean McDonnell, 21, of Livia Close, Andover denied two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs but following a nine week trial at Winchester Crown Court in March 2022 they were found guilty on both counts.

Gang jailed: Pic Hants police

Kadeem Hibbert, 21, of Romsey Road, Winchester, and Javel Watt, 24, were also found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following a three week trial at Salisbury Crown Court in November.

Camio Hibbert, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at a previous hearing. Kayleigh Clarke, 31, of Livia Close, Andover pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs at a previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that between November 2019 and April 2020, Kadeem Hibbert, a serving prisoner, organised the distribution of Class A drugs into Andover from HMP Winchester and HMP Portland.

As part of the investigation, in March 2020 officers conducted a series of drugs warrants at the home addresses of Dean McDonnell, Camio Hibbert and Scott Ellis in Andover. During the searches, officers located and seized a number of mobile phones, drugs and items associated with drugs supply. They also found a drug deal list linked to the Leon and Rocco drugs networks, operating from London to other counties.

The phones were later analysed and found to contain a number of messages relating to the sale of both Class A and Class B drugs. Recordings of phone calls made by Kadeem Hibbert from prison to other members of the group were also analysed and those conversations exposed Camio Hibbert, Javel Watt, Scott Ellis and Dean McDonnell as being key players in distributing drugs in Andover.

Phone examinations also revealed Clarke as being involved in the supply of Class B drugs (cannabis) in Andover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Kadeem Hibbert was jailed for five years and six months; Watt was jailed for five years; McDonnell was jailed for three years; Ellis was jailed for 27 months; Camio Hibbert was jailed for two years suspended for two years; and Clarke was given a 12 month community order.

SEE ALSO: Watch man take revenge on pub

Police constable Julia Foster said: ‘This was a complex investigation that relied upon extensive phone analysis to prove that this group were involved in the supply of Class A drugs, with Kadeem Hibbert running the criminal enterprise from prison.

‘Drugs and associated crimes including serious violence and anti-social behaviour cause misery to individuals and communities. This group preyed on vulnerable drug users to make money for themselves with no regard for the harm they cause them, their families, friends and local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad