Police are hunting the man, thought to be aged in his 40s, after the frightened 14-year-old girl was forced to run away from the scene.

It happened between 5.40pm and 6pm on Tuesday March 21 when the victim was walking along a path leading from London Road to a bridge over the A3093, Andover, when she saw a man running in the field next to the path.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

‘He left the field and joined the path. He then made a lewd comment to her before indecently exposing himself. The girl ran away and later reported this incident,’ a police statement said.

The man is described as white between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build who was wearing black trousers, black trainers and a dark brown/dusty black knitted fleece with a half zip.

He was wearing a dark grey balaclava scarf on his head that covered his face and having dirty blond hair poking out from underneath.

‘We are appealing for anyone who has information about what happened to come forward,’ the police statement added. ‘In particular, we would like to speak to a man and woman who the victim talked to as she crossed the bridge into Picket Twenty. They may have important information that could help our enquiries.

‘We are linking this incident to a similar one that took place on the same path on Friday 17 March, in which a man on a red mountain bike indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 20s.

‘If you have information about the most recent incident, please call us on 101, quoting the reference number 44230113629, or report it via our website - www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/’

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what's on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News's website.