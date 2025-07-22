Two Ukrainian men charged after plotting to smuggle illegal migrants to UK using pleasure boat
A total of seven people have been arrested, two of which have now been charged, after a boat, which travelled from northern France, was intercepted and escorted into Gosport Marina by Border Force cutter as part of an NCA-led operation on July 20.
The yacht’s crew, Ukrainian nationals Vladyslav Cherniavskyi, 37, and Oleksandr Yavtushenko, 43, have both been charged with facilitating illegal immigration and they are due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates today (July 22).
Four migrants, three Albanian males and a Vietnamese female, have also been handed over to the immigration authorities, with a fifth individual, Albanian national, Pellumb Selimi, 29, being detained after being further arrested. This comes after Selimi failed to appear at court in connection with drugs offences, and he is due to appear before St Albans Crown Court.
Julian Harriman, NCA senior investigating officer, said: "This operation was part of an ongoing NCA investigation led jointly with French judicial authorities and Gendarmerie Nationale, which has been supported by Border Force.
"Tackling people smuggling gangs remains a priority for both France and the United Kingdom and we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved."