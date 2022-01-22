Seven suspected poachers arrested in Clanfield after police operation involving drones

A GANG of suspected poachers were caught by police red-handed and with bloodied vehicles in Clanfield.

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 11:09 am

Seven men were arrested by officers, who were scrambled to land at the rear of Scotland Farm.

Officers were alerted to the group of males and five dogs on private land behind the farm shortly after 11am on Thursday,

Police were deployed to the scene alongside specialist officers with drones and conducted an area search.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Two vehicles were located nearby and during a search officers found catapults and ball bearings.

‘They also found blood and what appeared to be pheasant feathers in the rear of one of the vehicles.’

Officers have since detained seven men, including:

:: A 26-year-old man from Hook in Hampshire arrested on suspicion of participating in a hare coursing event;

:: A 27-year-old man from Godstone in Surrey arrested on suspicion of daytime trespass in pursuit of game – poaching;

:: A 26-year-old man from Redhill in Surrey arrested on suspicion of daytime trespass in pursuit of game – poaching;

:: A 22-year-old man from Redhill in Surrey arrested on suspicion of daytime trespass in pursuit of game – poaching;

:: A 30-year-old man from Godstone in Surrey arrested on suspicion of daytime trespass in pursuit of game – poaching;

:: A 25-year-old man from Bookham in Surrey arrested on suspicion of participating in a hare coursing event;

:: A 20-year-old man from Leatherhead in Surrey arrested on suspicion of participating a hare coursing event.

All seven men were questioned by officers and released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

