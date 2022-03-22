Severed ear sparks shock and horror on estate as police investigate
A SEVERED ear sparked shock and horror on an estate.
Police attended the incident on Sunday after a dog walker discovered the mysterious ear.
A cordon was set-up as a probe was launched into the gruesome discovery.
But police have now eased fears by revealing the ear was not in fact human – but was a pig’s ear.
A police spokesman said: ‘We can now confirm that the item was in fact a pig ear, not human.’
Police are now ‘exploring all relevant lines of enquiry’ to establish the circumstances surrounding the severed ear, including whether any criminal offences were committed.
The cordon off a green at the junction of Colne Avenue and Blakeney Road in Millbrook, Southampton, was in place from Sunday to Monday.