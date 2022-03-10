Portsmouth predator Christopher Spybey, 44, has been locked-up for 12-months and must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years after he ambushed the woman on London Road, Hilsea.

Spybey, of no fixed address but who was previously living in Sandleford Road, Havant, had denied the offence at 7.15pm on October 28 last year – putting his victim through the ordeal of a court trial.

Sex attacker Christopher Spybey has been jailed. Pic Hants police

The sex offender approached the victim as she was getting in a parked car and started touching her over her clothes and trying to hug and kiss her – which she rejected.

Spybey then revealed he had a knife and became confrontational as she continued to spurn his advances before she was able to get away from him and go home.

The victim reported it online in the early hours the following day – with her actions resulting in an arrest the same day after she had managed to get enough information from him for police to identify him quickly.

Spybey and the woman were not known to each other.

The defendant denied sexual assault during the trial but was found guilty of the charge by jurors.

He had previously admitted possessing a bladed article during an appearance at magistrates after the weapon was found on him when he was arrested by police for the sexual assault.

Police had launched a public appeal for information after the incident. ‘A man had approached a woman on London Road and sexually assaulted her. He also had a knife in his possession,’ a statement from police said in October.

DC Dana Mabe, of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department, who led the investigation, said: ‘This was undoubtedly a traumatic ordeal for the woman concerned and I cannot praise her enough for the courage and bravery she has shown in coming forward and reporting what happened to her and for the strength she has shown throughout the trial.

‘We know it’s incredibly difficult to report incidents of this nature but with her help, we have been able to secure this guilty verdict and bring Spybey to justice. I hope this outcome offers a degree of comfort to the woman and goes some way to helping her move on in her life.

‘I really hope that this case shows people that no matter the circumstances, Hampshire Constabulary is committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault and we will do everything we can to identify offenders and put them in front of a court.’

The trial was moved to Southampton Crown Court this week after it had been due to take place in Portsmouth last week but was moved due to ‘not enough capacity’ in Portsmouth, according to a spokeswoman at the Southampton court.

Spybey was also jailed In April last year for 34 weeks when the defendant, then of Thrush Walk, Cowplain, admitted threatening damage to windows in a house in Linford Court.

On that occasion he also admitted assaulting an emergency worker by beating, a police officer, and using racist threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to assault and handling stolen goods from One Stop on the same day, and having cannabis in custody.

Spybey had also flouted a suspended sentence for two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

Victims of sex offences should report incidents as soon as possible to police. ‘Even if you’re not 100 percent sure, we’d sooner hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe. If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s ok. There are a range of places to get support, advice and medical help,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘Victims can speak to organisations in confidence and what you tell them won't be shared with the police unless you ask for it to be.’

For further information go to: www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/

