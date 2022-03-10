The crime was reported to officers at 11.24pm on Tuesday after an 18-year-old woman was raped.

The incident happened in Riverside Park earlier on in the evening.

Police received reports of the rape of an 18-year-old woman on Tuesday. Picture: Google Street View.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 25-year-old Southampton man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.

‘The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

‘Officers will also be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area over the next few days.’

