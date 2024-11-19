Sex offender arrested by Portsmouth police after windows smashed at property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sex offender was arrested by Portsmouth police after windows were smashed at a property.

Police were seen escorting a 55-year-old man across Northgate Road, Fratton, before he was put in a van which drove off around midnight on Sunday (November 17). A police car also attended the incident.

The man was arrested after allegedly breaching an order and failing to comply with the sex offenders register. The arrest followed an incident where windows were smashed at a house in the road.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended Northgate Road in Portsmouth and arrested a 55-year-old man from Portsmouth for breach of a sexual harm prevention order and for failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Separately, just before 11.00pm we received a report of criminal damage on the same road. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”