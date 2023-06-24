Barry Cairns’ body was discovered around 7am in Hermitage Stream in the Chalton Crescent area on June 19 sparking a police murder investigation into the 53-year-old’s death. Barry’s family said they were devastated – and are still waiting to find out what happened to him.

The dad-of-four was ‘well known’ in Leigh Park and Waterlooville where he went to school. Richy Cairns, 55, paying tribute to his younger brother, told The News: ‘He lived and grew up in Leigh Park. He was a lovely chap with a heart of gold…most people would say the same.

Barry Cairns. Pic family/supplied

‘He loved his kids and grandchildren and was just a great guy. He was a loveable rogue with a heart of gold. He was well known in the area and was someone who was always trying to earn a buck.

‘Barry would never hurt a fly and was someone who would try to help people out. He loved horses and used to visit stables. It’s so sad what happened. We don’t even know how he died yet as the police are still investigating.

‘The last time I saw him was about two weeks ago when I bumped into him and he said, “Alright Cairnsy”.’

On the day of Barry’s death Richy said there was a large police presence in the area - but never contemplated it could be because of Barry. Richy said Barry’s son was dealt the ‘shock’ news after stopping to speak to police in the area.

Barry Cairns. Pic: Family

The family have rallied together and launched a fundraiser to contribute to the funeral costs. Barry’s daughter Naomi Cairns said on the Paypal fundraising page: ‘Sadly on Monday my dad's body was found and a murder investigation is currently being done.

‘Unfortunately my dad didn't have savings, life insurance or anything to pay for his funeral. We really appreciate any donations towards the costs so we can give our dad the send off he deserves.’

After appearing before magistrates on Friday they were both remanded in custody with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on July 24. Neither of the men entered a plea.

Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the suspected murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barry’s death and encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to submit any information via the police online portal mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E06-PO1

Barry’s family are being supported by officers.

To donate to the fundraiser click here.

