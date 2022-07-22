As the total number of reported sex offences peaked across England and Wales, charities have urged the government to do more to protect victims who feel unsupported by the criminal justice system.

Office for National Statistics figures show Hampshire Constabulary recorded 972 sexual offences in Portsmouth in the year to March – up from 828 last year and the highest number since records began in 2003.

The number of sexual abuse crimes committed in Portsmouth has reached a record high, according to new data. Photo posed by a model.

The number of sexual offences reported to the force has more than tripled since that year, when 289 crimes were logged.

Across England and Wales, 194,683 sexual offences were reported in 2021-22 – a 32 per cent surge on the year prior and also a record high.

Ruth Davison, chief executive of domestic abuse charity Refuge, said: ‘We need system-wide reform to ensure that survivors are supported and believed when they make the brave choice to report the abuse they’ve experienced and the crimes committed against them.

‘Without it, women will continue to lack confidence in the system and be less inclined from seeking the justice they deserve.’

The Home Office said more victims coming forward is ‘encouraging’, but admitted more must be done.

A spokesperson added: ‘The police and the Crown Prosecution Service must continue to raise the bar in handling such cases, so victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars.

‘Through our rape review action plan, we are working to make sure the system works better.’