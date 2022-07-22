Peter Rogers, who was a consultant anaesthetist at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for several decades, was alarmed to see the seagull chick had fallen from its nest and become stuck at the meeting point of two steep roofs on a building in Festing Road earlier this week.

The 72-year-old feared the animal would be pecked to death by magpies or die from exposure during the heatwave.

But the selfless resident was able to come to rescue the distressed bird after it fell into the property’s car park – but now he is unsure what do do with his new feathered friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The distressed bird had found itself trapped on the roof of a Southsea property after falling from its nest.

The former consultant said: ‘It was going to scorch to death, it was dehydrated. It hadn’t been fed or had anything to drink for two days.

‘We grabbed it with a blanket, it bit my other’s fingers a few times. We’ve left it under locked gates (at the front of our property).

‘Hopefully its parents will come back again.’

Peter Rogers has found himself with a new house guest - after saving a flightless seagull chick.

But Peter may be feeding his new friend sardines for some time, as bird sanctuaries have said that they are not taking in any birds at the moment due to an outbreak of avian flu.

Peter added: ‘I don’t know hold old it is or how long before it begins to fly.

‘I would be very pleased for any advice.’

Peter had tried to contact the RSPCA several times, who have apologised for not responding to his calls as they have faced a deluge of requests due to the avian flu outbreak and the hot weather.

A spokeswoman from the RSPCA said: ‘I know that yesterday was our busiest day of the year and we had almost 6,000 calls in - I can reassure you that we are doing our best behind the scenes to help every animal we can.