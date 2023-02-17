News you can trust since 1877
Shaye Groves guilty of murder: Police 'pleased' with verdict after 'distressing' killing of Portsmouth dad Frankie Fitzgerald

Police said they are ‘pleased’ Shaye Groves has been found guilty of the ‘distressing’ murder of Frankie Fitzgerald.

By Steve Deeks
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 2:54pm

Today jurors convicted ‘dark and twisted’ Groves, 27, of murder after a four-week trial. The goth had denied murder and pleaded self-defence, as well as diminished responsibility due to her complex PTSD.

But Groves was found guilty of murder after butchering Mr Fitzgerald during a frenzied knife attack at her Botley Drive, Leigh Park, home on July 17. She stabbed the Portsmouth dad 22 times in the neck and chest as he slept.

Shaye Groves, who has been found guilty of murdering Frankie Fitzgerald in Leigh Park Picture: Hampshire police
Now police have welcomed the verdict. Detective chief Inspector Nicola Burton, senior investigating officer in the case, said: ‘Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of Frankie Fitzgerald.

‘I would like to praise their courage and hope that today’s verdict brings them some small relief, despite knowing that nothing can fill the void left in their family by the loss of Frankie. I hope that the sentence Groves receives in due course provides them with reassurance that justice has been secured for Frankie.

‘We will do everything we can to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for such horrific crimes, the details disclosed in court were distressing for all to hear. I’m pleased that the jury has reached this verdict following tireless work from our local policing teams, detectives, specialist teams and the Crown Prosecution service.

‘I would encourage any victim of domestic abuse to find the courage to come forward and tell us about it.’

Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, Portsmouth, died following an incident at an address on Botley Drive.

For support and to report domestic abuse, visit: www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/

In the event of an emergency or if someone is in danger, dial 999.