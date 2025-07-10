An inquest set to look at the circumstances of a Portsmouth man who died in prison
An inquest is set to begin next week to look at the circumstances of a Portsmouth man who died while in prison.
Sheldon Jeans, 32, died at HMP Guys Marsh on November 13 2022.
He had mental health and substance abuse issues, and had taken a combination of illicitly brewed alcohol and medication that had not been prescribed to him, according to legal experts representing his family.
A jury inquest, expected to last for eight days, will be held at Dorset Coroners Court, in Bournemouth, from Monday, July 14.
The inquest will examine the circumstances which led to his death, as well as his access to such illicit substances at HMP Guys Marsh.