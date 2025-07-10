An inquest is set to begin next week to look at the circumstances of a Portsmouth man who died while in prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheldon Jeans, 32, died at HMP Guys Marsh on November 13 2022.

Sheldon Jeans | Family picture

He had mental health and substance abuse issues, and had taken a combination of illicitly brewed alcohol and medication that had not been prescribed to him, according to legal experts representing his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A jury inquest, expected to last for eight days, will be held at Dorset Coroners Court, in Bournemouth, from Monday, July 14.

The inquest will examine the circumstances which led to his death, as well as his access to such illicit substances at HMP Guys Marsh.