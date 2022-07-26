Officers chased after the vandals that they fled the scene at 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Eye-witnesses saw parts of the chase, involving officers and three children – wearing masks.

The bus depot at Hilsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

In total, six arrests have been made.

Hampshire Constabulary said the amount of criminal damage caused was extensive.

A statement said: ‘This might seem minor, however the damage that has been caused is reaching into the thousands of pounds and is having a significant impact on the bus company’s ability to operate a full service.

‘So much glass has been smashed that the company is now struggling to source replacements.’

Bus stops at Hilsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Eyewitnesses in Hilsea saw parts of what happened.

David Morgan, who works at south coast wake park, told The News: ‘I saw a group of shirtless boys in balaclavas run past us.

‘Three of them were being chased by the police, and I know one of them was caught.’

An employee at Hilsea Lines cafe added that they saw three boys run past the shop.

Windows of buses were smashed by vandals yesterday afternoon. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Police said they continued to track the youths to the site of the tip at Port Solent.

They found and detained a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage to both buses and the depot.

Five others were arrested but not taken into custody.

Officers took them home to their parents, who made plans to speak to them again.

Hampshire police added: ‘Officers have been working hard to identify offenders, investigate offences and to try and prevent this happening.

‘We have worked closely with the bus company and local residents to try and resolve this but it has unfortunately resulted in a young person being arrested.’

Councillor Scott Payter-Harris, of Hilsea ward, said incidents of vandals smashing bus windows have been going on for a few months.

He added: ‘It worries me that if this continues, so many buses will be taken out of circulation.

‘That is the knock-on effect that I don’t think enough people realise.

‘I think it’s people being idiots, I can’t get my head round why someone would smash up a bus or a bus stop.