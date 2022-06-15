Shock as naked man seen running from hedges before going under M3 underpass near M27

POLICE are hunting a naked man who was seen running out of hedges towards an M3 underpass near the M27.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:58 am

The shocking incident happened near the Pavillion On The Park in Eastleigh, close to the M27 interchange, at 1.14pm on Monday.

Read More

Read More
Police storm man, 40, and woman, 37, allegedly having sex in communal garden on ...

Police said the man reportedly ran out of some hedges, towards the underpass under the M3 before going out of sight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

The man did not approach anyone.

The matter has been filed pending any further lines of enquiry.

Call 101 quoting crime reference 44220234040 with information.

SEE ALSO: M3 lane closure