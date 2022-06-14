Police storm man, 40, and woman, 37, allegedly having sex in communal garden on Monday lunchtime after shocked resident calls officers

POLICE stormed a man and woman allegedly having sex in a communal garden on Monday lunchtime before detaining them.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 8:37 pm

A 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after four police vehicles surrounded the couple in St Michael’s Road, Basingstoke.

Police said they attended the incident at 11.48am after a shocked member of the public said two people were engaging in sexual activity in the public space.

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

The couple, both from Basingstoke, were still in custody yesterday several hours after their arrests.

