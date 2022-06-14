A 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after four police vehicles surrounded the couple in St Michael’s Road, Basingstoke.
Police said they attended the incident at 11.48am after a shocked member of the public said two people were engaging in sexual activity in the public space.
The couple, both from Basingstoke, were still in custody yesterday several hours after their arrests.