“Shocked and devastated” community rallies in support of mum whose “kind” son allegedly murdered in Gosport

A “shocked and devastated” community is rallying in support of a mum whose “kind” son was allegedly murdered in Gosport.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
Levi Webb, 22, died on Friday after police found he had been seriously assaulted in Keyes Road. Aiden West, 24, and Tommy West, 18, have now been charged with his murder and Sarah Flynn, 35, has been charged with assisting an offender.

An outpouring of emotion has swept across Gosport following the tragedy. A Go Fund Me has been set up by Donna Davidson, a friend of Levi’s mum Tammy Kent. More than £2,500 has already been raised of the £7,500 target as the community pulls together.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-3239)Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-3239)
Donna wrote on the fundraiser: “As a community we are all shocked and devastated at the loss of Levi, a kind young lad just starting his journey. Tall, funny, ginger kid, whatever your memories are, I’m sure he made an impact. He was happy to help anyone any time. Loved by all that knew him, he will be truly missed.

“Most of us know Tammy as a great person and mum who puts her kids first every time but she is also the one person who will always help others and her community at every opportunity. So now it’s our turn to support her and her family to give Levi the send off he deserves.

“I know it’s a difficult time for everyone right now but no matter how little you can afford, it all adds up, so please donate if you can or just share the link if you can’t. Let’s try and take some stress off at this difficult time.”

Aiden West, of Tudor Close, and Tommy West, of Fisgard Road, both of Gosport, are due at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today along with Flynn, of James Close.

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/levis-life-celebration