OWNERS of a model village are offering a £500 reward to whoever can help secure the prosecution of two thugs who robbed the venue and kicked its cat.

It comes after Southsea Model Village boss Mark Wilson said he was left feeling ‘sick to the stomach’ when he watched CCTV from Saturday night capturing the attack.

CCTV footage from Southsea Model Village, capturing a thug kicking the venue's cat, Rooney

In a video posted on social media, above, two hooded figures were seen walking through the attraction at Lumps Fort, Eastney Esplanade, after stealing figurines.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed this evening no arrests had yet been made in connection with the incident, prompting a public appeal from the village itself.

It said on Facebook: ‘We are now offering a reward of £500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the two scum bags who robbed us and assaulted our cat. Kindly donated by one of our customers, Tom Newell.

‘If you have any information either contact us in messenger or you can call [police on] 101 quoting reference number 44190172313.

‘We will not stop until we have these arrested.’

It is not the first time Southsea Model Village has been targeted by yobs.

Mark, left, and Dean Wilson who run Southsea Model Village 'Picture: Sarah Standing (160534-8908)

Intruders broke into the venue in 2017 and damaged one of its buildings.

The incident was also caught on CCTV.