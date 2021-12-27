Shocking video shows crossbow-wielding man threatening to 'assassinate the Queen' as Hampshire teen is sectioned

A VIDEO showing a masked man holding a crossbow threatening to ‘assassinate the Queen’ is being investigated by the police.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:14 pm

It comes after a 19-year-old from Southampton was arrested on Christmas Day within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen is currently in residence at the castle in Berkshire, after cancelling her usual Christmas trip to Sandringham.

Read More

Read More
Armed man from Hampshire arrested in grounds of Windsor Castle as Queen celebrat...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The video, obtained by The Sun, appears to show a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to ‘assassinate the Queen’ in a ‘revenge’ mission.

Police arrested the Hampshire teenager on Saturday on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.

SEE ALSO: Read every word of Queen's 'emotional' address to the nation

A spokesperson from Scotland Yard said: ‘Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

‘Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.’

They added: ‘Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.’

The Met would not comment on who appeared in the video, but a spokesperson said in a statement: ‘Following the man’s arrest, detectives are assessing the contents of a video.’

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise