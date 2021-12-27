It comes after a 19-year-old from Southampton was arrested on Christmas Day within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen is currently in residence at the castle in Berkshire, after cancelling her usual Christmas trip to Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The video, obtained by The Sun, appears to show a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to ‘assassinate the Queen’ in a ‘revenge’ mission.

Police arrested the Hampshire teenager on Saturday on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.

A spokesperson from Scotland Yard said: ‘Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

‘Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.’

They added: ‘Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.’

The Met would not comment on who appeared in the video, but a spokesperson said in a statement: ‘Following the man’s arrest, detectives are assessing the contents of a video.’

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

