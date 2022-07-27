‘Significant increase’ in number of police requesting financial support such as food vouchers

THERE has been a ‘significant increase’ in the number of officers requesting financial support from the Welfare Fund, Hampshire Police Federation has said.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:07 pm

Chair Zoë Wakefield was speaking as Gloucestershire Police Federation said they were handing out hundreds of food vouchers to officers who were struggling to make ends meet.

Zoë said: ‘We’ve had a significant increase in requests for financial support to our Welfare Fund with officers struggling to cope. It comes down to pay, because if officers were paid more then they would be able to cope when things like food and petrol go up.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

‘But because so many officers don’t have enough money to get by, they rely on working overtime to make ends meet, so when suddenly food prices shoot up, energy bills shoot up, petrol shoots up, they then suddenly find they can’t cope.

‘We should never have even got to the point where officers are having to rely on overtime to make ends meet because overtime’s obviously not guaranteed.’

