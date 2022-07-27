First Bus confirmed the extent of the damage after six children were arrested two days ago.

Eyewitness David Morgan, who works at south coast wake park, said he saw three shirtless boys in balaclavas being chased by police.

A First Bus spokesperson said damage to windows alone has reached over £15,000. This is after several incidents December. Picture: First Bus.

A spokesperson at First Bus confirmed these repeated acts has disrupted services for customers on occasion.

They said: ‘Since December we have had over 30 incidents of deliberate damage to our property, including to buses and the depot itself.

‘The cost of damage to bus windows alone comes to over £15,000, not including labour.

‘This has had a negative impact on our customers because we haven’t been able to run services, and it has meant in loss of revenue.

‘We are actively working with local police and they have advised that they have made several arrests and that other people are helping them with their enquires.’

Hampshire Constabulary said so many windows have been smashed, the company is struggling to find replacement materials.

A group of youths fled the scene after officers arrived at the scene at roughly 2pm on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the site of the tip in Port Solent. on suspicion of criminal damage to both buses and the depot.

Five others were also detained and taken back to their parents.

Hampshire police added they plan to speak to them in the future.

The First Bus spokesperson confirmed they were able to run buses on Monday undisrupted, but that has not always been the case.

;Previous incidents have resulted in loss of services which has inconvenienced our customers, as well as lost vital revenue,’ they added.

‘Fortunately, none of our employees were present at the time of the incidents, but we are concerned that they and others could be hurt in future.

‘This is not only criminal but dangerous and irresponsible activity.

‘Depots are workplaces which have moving buses and heavy machinery. They are not playgrounds.’