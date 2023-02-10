Police received a report that a small silver hatchback mounted the pavement and struck the pedestrian in Hill Head. The collision happened at roughly 4pm on Wednesday in Crofton Lane, near the Seafield Park Road junction.

The boy was able to walk away from the scene as the vehicle drove off. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident was reported by a third party and that they are yet to identify the pedestrian.

The collision happened in Crofton Lane, Hill Head. Picture: Google Street View.

The force added: ‘If you were the pedestrian, or you know who this is, please contact police so we can ensure this person is ok as a priority, and to obtain some details about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230054060.